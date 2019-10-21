GP

These are the best Hartlepool GP practices for patient satisfaction

Hartlepool Mail can today reveal a list of Hartlepool’s best GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

By Helen Johnson
Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:01 am
Updated Monday, 21st October 2019, 10:07 am

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of Hartlepool postcodes. Here is the list of the best surgeries in Hartlepool, based on the percentage of people who described their overall experience of their GP practice as good. Photos are for illustrative purposes only.

1. The Koh Practice

The Health Centre, Victoria Road, Hartlepool, TS26 8DB. 95 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. West View Millenium Surgery A

West View Millennium Surg, West View Road, Hartlepool, TS24 9LJ. 94 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. The Headland Medical Centre

The Headland Medical Ctr, 2 Grove Street, Hartlepool, TS24 0NZ. 90 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. The Patel Practice

The Surgery, Station Lane, Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, TS25 1AX. 90 per cent describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

