Top award for East Durham care home worker

Richard Stevenson, 36, is a care practitioner and head of the dementia unit at Yohden Care Complex, in Hesleden Road, Blackhall Colliery, and trainee nursing associate at Teesside University.

His work has been recognised with the Care Practitioner of the Year award from The Maria Mallaband Care Group.

The award identifies Richard, who has worked in various areas of the care sector throughout his career, as showing excellence in his field.

Richard Stevenson

He said: "It feels absolutely amazing. I don’t go to work to win awards or to be patted on the back, I go because the people need help and support, but to be recognised for the work that I’ve done throughout the pandemic feels brilliant.

"To know that you’re making a difference and that you have made a difference to people is absolutely fantastic.”

He added: “I’ve always said if I can make one person a day smile at work then I’ve done my job. Just going to work and helping someone with what we take for granted as a simple task and seeing the appreciation on their face is a rewarding feeling.

“The older generation have done their part for us so now it’s our turn to give back."

Richard is completing the Nursing Associate Programme at Teesside University’s Centre for Professional and Executive Development in Darlington.

Richard said: "The programme has renewed my career passion. I’ve thrown myself right into the course and I don’t intend to stop after I complete it. I intend to go further and carry on with training to become a fully qualified nurse.”

Mark Wheatley, senior lecturer in nursing skills in the School of Health & Life Sciences at Teesside University, said: "We are extremely proud of the dedication shown by our students and feel privileged to offer training programmes which provide the expertise and support needed in their nursing careers.