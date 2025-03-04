It’s been a challenging winter for the NHS, which has been hit by a “quad-demic” of seasonal viruses. Whilst flu cases have stabilised, cases of norovirus are continuing to surge, with pressure on hospitals continuing to remain high.

GPs are the frontline of the NHS, and according to the latest GP Patient Survey, produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England between January 2 and March 25 last year, the vast majority of us appear to be satisfied with our care.

Almost 700,000 patients in England completed the 2024 survey, which gathers information on how patients feel about their local GP, which reveals the best rated surgeries in the North East and beyond.

Across England, the majority of patients described their overall experience as “very good” (37.1%) or “fairly good” (30.2%). However, not everyone is as happy, with 9.4% describing their overall experience as “fairly poor” and 9.5% as “very poor”.

Here we reveal the GP practices in the North East which were rated the best by you. Surgeries are ranked by the number of patients that said they were “very good”.

The Adderlane Surgery, Prudhoe There were 471 survey forms sent out to patients at The Adderlane Surgery, Prudhoe. The response rate was 42%, with 195 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Glenridding Health Centre, Penrith There were 278 survey forms sent out to patients at Glenridding Health Centre, Penrith. The response rate was 33%, with 92 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 93% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps

Dr Rasool, Abbey Health Centre, Billingham There were 244 survey forms sent out to patients at Dr Rasool, Abbey Health Centre in Billingham. The response rate was 46%, with 111 patients rating their overall experience. Of these, 88% said it was very good and 7% said it was fairly good. | Google Maps