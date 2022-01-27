Tree-mendous effort as Hartlepool hospice's tree tributes raise more than £7,000

The pre-Christmas event at the town's Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and Tesco Extra invited people to make a donation and place a bauble and Christmas message on one of the trees in tribute to a lost loved one.

Alice House says the event this year raised £7,428.

Janice Forbes, community fundraiser at the hospice, in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, said: “Is was lovely to be back in the town centre after been absent last year due to the pandemic and I’d like to thank all of our generous supporters and volunteers who continue to make the Trees of Remembrance such a great success, year after year”

Paula McIver and Sue Greenwell.

She added “I would also like to thank Middleton Grange Shopping Centre and Tesco Extra for accommodating us, and the tree sponsors, Napoli Woodfired Pizza, Cooplands Bakery, Atterway, Theas Wardrobe, Fish Face, Twenty3 Taxis and The Reupholstery Centre.”