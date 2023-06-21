Footpaths around the hospital in Holdforth Road have been widened and steps have been replaced with a new ramp to make the MRI unit more accessible.

Deepak Dwarakanath, chief medical officer at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re committed in making sure our Hartlepool site continues to provide the best possible healthcare for our communities.

“Upgrading pavements may seem a small step but it’s already having huge benefits and improving accessibility for our patients and visitors.”

One of the improved footpaths at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

This latest improvement follows a £1million upgrade to the hospital’s fire alarm system and replacement of the hospital’s roof costing the £720,000 last year.

Hospital bosses said the new roof will make sure the hospital remains able to serve the community for many more years.