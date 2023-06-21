News you can trust since 1877
University Hospital of Hartlepool bosses welcome completion of £100,000 footpaths improvement works

A £100,000 project to repair and upgrade pathways at the University Hospital of Hartlepool has been completed.
By Mark Payne
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:03 BST

Footpaths around the hospital in Holdforth Road have been widened and steps have been replaced with a new ramp to make the MRI unit more accessible.

Deepak Dwarakanath, chief medical officer at North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We’re committed in making sure our Hartlepool site continues to provide the best possible healthcare for our communities.

“Upgrading pavements may seem a small step but it’s already having huge benefits and improving accessibility for our patients and visitors.”

One of the improved footpaths at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.One of the improved footpaths at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.
One of the improved footpaths at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.
This latest improvement follows a £1million upgrade to the hospital’s fire alarm system and replacement of the hospital’s roof costing the £720,000 last year.

Hospital bosses said the new roof will make sure the hospital remains able to serve the community for many more years.

Work on the footpaths started back in February with visitors asked to follow diversions while it took place.

