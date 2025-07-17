University Hospitals Tees looking for healthcare support workers for Hartlepool and North Tees NHS sites

By Mark Payne
Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:02 BST
Hospital chiefs are looking to fill dozens of healthcare support worker roles across its sites.

University Hospitals Tees, which incorporates the University Hospital of North Tees and University Hospital of Hartlepool, has 65 placements.

Healthcare support workers play a vital role in patient care from helping with personal care and basic health checks to providing everyday support.

The 12-month, paid NHS Band 2 roles, starting at £24,465, are aimed at those with and without caring experience or the relevant qualifications.

Emma Roberts, University Hospital Tees' associate director of nursing and professional workforce.
Emma Roberts, University Hospital Tees' associate director of nursing and professional workforce.

The roles are based at both the North Tees and Hartlepool hospitals, with new starters potentially allocated to their preferred ward or service.

Successful candidates will receive on-the-job training and development.

Emma Roberts, associate director of nursing and professional workforce, said: “Your ambition will be supported every step of the way. Start your journey in health care with us and see where it takes you.”

To apply, visit: www.nth.nhs.uk/careers/vacancies/#!/job/v7354159/ or call 07825 504088.

