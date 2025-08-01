Hartlepool Ambulance Charity have welcomed a donation from a town energy hub in sponsoring a potentially life-saving evening patrol.

Utilita Energy Hub, in York Road, Hartlepool, presented the charity with £220 to enable them to continue providing their services to the local community.

Hartlepool Ambulance Charity trains members of the community in potentially life-saving CPR and defibrillator training and its volunteers provide first aid cover at events and around the town on weekends.

Utilita, based at Jubilee House, on York Road, opened three years ago, and provides advice on how households can save money on their utility bills.

Abi Anderson (left) of Hartlepool Ambulance Charity accepts a cheque for £220 from Utilita's Kristine Gorman and Scott Moran.

It also has a room available for community groups to use.

Utilita Hub Supervisor, Kristine Gorman, praised the work of Hartlepool Ambulance Charity adding: “We’ve had such fantastic support since the first day we opened our hub doors in York Road and really have been made to feel so welcome in the town centre.

“It’s thanks to our local community that we have done so well and been able to provide so much support to local good causes.”

Jason Anderson, founder, trustee and emergency care assistant at the charity, said: “Thank you so much to all the staff at Utilita, including Kristine Gorman and Scott Moran.

“Over the course of the year, we will be working on various community projects with our local Utilita branch and we’ll also be taking advantage of their free-to-hire Community Room so that we can deliver vital CPR and defib training for all.”

Anyone interested in supporting Hartlepool Ambulance Charity can learn more at their website www.hartlepoolambulance.co.uk