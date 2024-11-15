Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In extreme cases it could cause the vape to explode 🚨

Vape users are being warned against taking part in a viral social media trend.

Content creators have been sharing videos of themselves disposing vapes in water and then in rubbish bins.

Vapes are made with lithium ion batteries which can become highly unpredictable when exposed to water.

Content creators have been flocking to social media to announce they are quitting vaping, but the method they are using to dispose of their vapes has been described as “a disaster waiting to happen,” by a vape safety expert.

The concerning new trend sees vape users submerging their vapes in water in a bid to stop using it, with some even then filming themselves disposing of the water-soaked vapes in a household rubbish bin.

Vapes often have lithium ion batteries, which are highly unpredictable when exposed to water and in extreme cases can cause the vape to explode. Markus Lindblad, a vaping safety expert from VapeGlobe, is urging people to not take part in the trend, which “could cause a house fire.”

Disposable vapes are set to be banned in the UK, with the sale and supply of single-use vapes illegal from June 1, 2025, this is everything you need to know about the new viral trend and how to dispose of your vapes safely.

People have been warned that putting their vapes in water and then disposing them in household rubbish is a 'recipe for disaster'. | Getty Images

What happens if you a vape in water?

Vapes are electrical products, with many being powered by lithium ion batteries which can be highly unpredictable when exposed to water. Soaking a vape in water causes the battery to be irreversibly damaged which in extreme cases could cause the vape to explode.

They are designed with built-in safety mechanisms, but when exposed to water, lithium ion batteries can become dangerously volatile. Lindblad explains: "These batteries are great for day-to-day use, but only when handled as intended.”

He continues: “Once water gets into the battery, it’s a different story altogether. The device could spark, heat up rapidly, or even catch fire. It’s certainly not something you want happening in your kitchen sink or your bathtub."

Some of the videos also show vape users then dumping the water soaked vapes into their rubbish bin, which could have disastrous consequences. Lindblad explains: "If the battery is damaged and malfunctions while in the bin, it could ignite rubbish around it, leading to a fire that’s hard to contain.”

Adding: “There’s absolutely no reason to throw your vape in water. Not only is it ineffective, but it’s a dangerous shortcut that puts everyone at risk.”

Where can you dispose of vapes safely?

It’s important that you dispose of your vapes safely and never put lithium batters in your household waste. Most councils or local waste management centres will have a vape recycling scheme, you can find out more by contacting a centre near you.

We’d love to hear from you, what do you think about this new viral trend, did you know that putting vapes in water can be dangerous? Have your say in our comment section.