Violence towards staff rises at Hartlepool's main hospital trust

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust figures state between April and December 2021 that a total of 527 violent incidents were recorded.

This compares to 390 during the same period the previous year.

However trust bosses did note there was a change in the reporting process during 2020-21, to take into account security staff logs, which has contributed to the rise.

The University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Keith Wheldon, business intelligence manager at the trust, stated: “I think it’s more prevalent, I think we’re probably reporting better as well, but I think we’ve definitely had more increases.

“There are still incidents that are occurring, ranging mainly from front of house emergency workers but also to support staff as well, from physical violence to verbal abuse to other things as well.”

The comments were made at the latest Hartlepool Borough Council audit and governance committee meeting on Monday, February 28, where councillors were also provided with a breakdown of the type of incidents which have occurred.

Of the 527 incidents from April to December 2021, 454 have involved the abuse of staff by patients, with 73 involving abuse of workers by another person.

The most common incident recorded was verbal abuse or disruption which accounted for 174 cases, up from 141 the previous year.

Concerns to do with personal safety also rose from 12 to 70 while the need for use of control and restraint with a patient increased from 21 to 48 and unintentional physical abuse, assault or violence incidents went up from 66 to 84.