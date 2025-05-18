George Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy has warned those vulnerable to be aware of the risks ☀

A leading pharmacist has issued a warning to older people and those vulnerable during hot weather.

There has been unseasonably warm weather in the UK this spring.

Temperatures could reach highs of 23C this week.

With the Met Office reporting highs of 23C, a leading pharmacist is warning elderly and vulnerable Brits to limit their exposure to direct sunlight.

George Sandhu, Deputy Superintendent at Well Pharmacy is urging those who are elderly or vulnerable to consider staying in the shade or inside during the hottest hours of the day.

Mr Sandhu suggests anyone with limited mobility or at a greater risk of dehydration to be aware of the risks from over-exposure, when the sun is at its highest in the sky.

The strength of the sun (UV index) can be very high throughout the year, regardless of cloud cover and how hot the temperature happens to be. Last summer, there were 1,311 heat-related deaths in England – some 282 more than predicted based on historical temperature data.

Warning to those who are more vulnerable to limit their exposure to direct sunlight. | CARL COURT/AFP via Getty Images

Mr Sandhu said: “Temperatures are set to remain at a steady 23 degrees for the coming days, with above-average conditions running through to the end of the month.

“While many people will be out enjoying the warm weather, there are certain risks to be aware of, especially for the nation’s elderly and vulnerable who are likely less able to control their exposure to the sun.

“Over-exposure to the sun can lead to people becoming seriously unwell through overheating, dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke.”

Here are some simple but important steps to remember on how to stay safe in the sun, especially where elderly and vulnerable friends and relatives are concerned.

Stay out of the midday sun

The midday sun is the hottest time of the day, Mr Sandu advises that those who are elderly or vulnerable should stay out of the sun during the times between 11am and 3pm.

He explains: “Be sure to keep out of the sun at the hottest time of the day, between 11am and 3pm. If you are planning to exercise or walk the dog during the day, aim to do these when it is cooler, like in the morning or evening.”

Stay hydrated

One of the primary ways your body cools itself down during hot weather is by sweating, this is why it’s so important to stay hydrated and avoid dehydration.

Mr Sandhu says: “Without sufficient hydration the process is compromised, which can lead to overheating, dizziness, dehydration and loss of consciousness.

“Staying hydrated also helps maintain blood volume, enabling your heart to pump blood more easily and efficiently through the vessels and transport oxygen effectively.”

Apply regular sunscreen

More than half of Brits experienced sunburn last year, so it is vital to remember the importance of applying sunscreen regularly as even getting sunburnt once can increase your risk of developing skin cancer.

Older people, babies and young children

Some people are more vulnerable to becoming seriously unwell during hot weather, those most at risk can include:

Older adults - aged 75 years and over and female

Babies and young children aged 5 years and under

People with underlying health conditions, especially those with heart problems, breathing issues (e.g asthma, COPD), dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease, mobility problems

People taking certain medications that affect thermoregulation or hydration

People with some mental health conditions

Those already ill and dehydrated (e.g., due to diarrhoea or vomiting)

People who are physically active outdoors (e.g., runners, cyclists, walkers)

People who live alone and may struggle with self-care

Mr Sandhu says: “Increased heat can make symptoms worse for people who already have problems with their heart or breathing.

“Babies, young children and older people are more likely to be unwell from hot weather because their bodies do not cope as well in these conditions, meaning they are less able to regulate temperature.

“People with certain underlying medical conditions can also be vulnerable to the effects of hot weather.”

