Watch young Hartlepool dancers help spread awareness on World Mental Health Day
Talented school children helped to highlight the importance of mental health on the issue’s world awareness day by performing an energetic song and dance routine in front of shoppers.
Twenty-three girls from Dyke House Sports and Technology College received a rapturous round of applause with the surprise display in Middleton Grange shopping centre to mark World Mental Health Day.
The display was the idea of Councillor Sue Little, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community Based Services Committee.
Coun Little was moved to tears by the performance and said afterwards: “It was all to promote mental health and make sure people know that there is help out there.
“Hopefully, the music lifted people’s spirits. I thought the kids were brilliant.”
Councillor Little also handed out reusable Miles for Men and Walk for Women branded bags for life containing information of local mental health services and support.
The girls created routines to fit songs tied to the theme of mental health including Pharrell William’s Happy and Rise Up by Andra Day, which was sung by some of the students.
Lisa Wilson, dance co-ordinator at Dyke House college, said: “We wanted to take part in this to try to highlight the importance of mental health and take away the stigma that exists around such issues.
“It is quite a big focus for us as a school at the moment.
“I thought the girls performed fantastically and they got a good reaction from the audience.”
The theme of this year’s World Mental Health Day is suicide prevention.
Middleton Grange centre manager Mark Rycraft said they were thrilled to host the students.
He said: “The students’ support in helping to raise awareness of World Mental Health Day is excellent as this is a subject we need to be highlighting across our community.
“The more we are able to educate and inform people, the more it will encourage and empower those who may be struggling with their own mental health.”
For more details about suicide prevention and World Mental Health Day visit www.mentalhealth.org.uk/campaigns/world-mental-health-day
Samaritans offer a free 24-hours a day support service by calling 116 123.