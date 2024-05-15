Weekly coffee morning to support carers launches in Hartlepool
Hartlepool Carers and LilyAnne’s Wellbeing have teamed up to hold a coffee morning every Wednesday at LilyAnne’s, in Victoria Road.
It is aimed at anyone who is a carer or a person being cared for that may be struggling with their mental health and would like some support.
It is also a chance to meet and have a chat to other people in the same situation.
And there is 10% off for anyone who shows their Hartlepool Carers access card.
The coffee morning is held every Wednesday from 10am to noon.
For more details call (01429) 283095.
Hartlepool Carers will also be at the One Life medical centre in Park Road on Wednesday, May 29, at 10am to 3pm.
They will be there to offer support, advice and guidance to anyone with a caring responsibility and help on how to become a registered carer.
