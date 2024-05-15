Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carers can get together and relax over a coffee at a weekly event in Hartlepool.

Hartlepool Carers and LilyAnne’s Wellbeing have teamed up to hold a coffee morning every Wednesday at LilyAnne’s, in Victoria Road.

It is aimed at anyone who is a carer or a person being cared for that may be struggling with their mental health and would like some support.

It is also a chance to meet and have a chat to other people in the same situation.

Lilyanne's Wellbeing in Victoria Road, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

And there is 10% off for anyone who shows their Hartlepool Carers access card.

The coffee morning is held every Wednesday from 10am to noon.

For more details call (01429) 283095.

Hartlepool Carers will also be at the One Life medical centre in Park Road on Wednesday, May 29, at 10am to 3pm.