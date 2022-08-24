What a picture as Hartlepool baby unit party celebrates vital maternity work

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was held to mark the success of the Rowan Team at the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Since the service was opened in September 2020, its midwives have delivered 60 babies to parents in the area – as well as caring for and supporting more than 200 families.

The team also offers holistic support to all of its women – including organised walks along the seafront, breastfeeding classes, active births and hypnobirthing.

Parents, babies and staff at the party.

The service also follows the Continuity of Carer initiative, which offers new mums the security of seeing the same community midwife throughout their entire pregnancy.

Experts say that having the same midwife builds rapport and trust with the new mum.

The party at Ward Jackson Park was organised by midwife Tracy Scott-Barker and the team.

Funding for the event was provided by Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer and North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust.

Staff at the baby unit with some of their arrivals.

Tracy said: “This party was our chance to bring our community of parents and their little ones back together with our team to celebrate.

“Since the service launched, the team has worked tirelessly to ensure women in Hartlepool can have their baby in the town.

“The unit really has become so much more than just that. We organise events such as our successful Beach Bumps walks along the seafront in the town, as well as expert advice and support.”

She “I am so proud of everyone involved and want to thank our whole community for the continued support we receive.”

Since being elected MP for the town in last year, Mrs Mortimer has helped support the service.

She said: “As chairman of All Party Parliamentary Group for Maternity, it was a pleasure to spend time with the parents, babies and midwifes of the Rowan Suite.