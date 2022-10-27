The latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council adult and community based services committee heard reports around mental health concerns in the town are just “the tip of the iceberg”.

Councillor Ged Hall, Burn Valley ward representative, stressed the importance of providing support, adding a scrutiny committee conducted analysis on the issue and potential preventative measures in 2018/19.

He said: “A few years ago we had an investigation on mental health and to me it was the tip of the iceberg with the need for mental health support in Hartlepool.

Work is under way to tackle mental health stigmas in Hartlepool. Picture c/o Pixabay.

“[We need to] advertise some of the community organisations like Hartlepool Mind and Samaritans, where I was a volunteer for around 25 years.”

He added such groups are key in providing help and support for people with their mental health.

Jill Harrison, director of adult and community based services, said they are working with health organisations on a “community transformation” project, which looks to provide individuals with easier access to support.

She said: “We’re doing a lot of work at the moment with community hubs in terms of people being able to come to the hubs and accessing a wide range of support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s obviously less of a stigma for people who do feel that they have some support needs to go into a community hub because nobody knows what they’re going for.

“They can go there for one thing which might be for example benefits advice or financial support, and while they’re there it’s an opportunity for them to link in with other people.”

She added the work includes working with groups in the voluntary and community sector and the feedback so far is “really positive”.

Three community hubs, North, Central and South, were launched in 2017 in their respective areas of the borough, and in 2019 the Centre for Independent Living in Burbank Street began operating as Community Hub Coastal.

Advertisement Hide Ad