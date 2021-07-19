Another chance to own a piece of Hartlepool's history as vintage poster goes up for auction

History enthusiast and businessman Stephen Close has previously sold three of the Healthful Hartlepool posters from the early 1900s that have raised over £2,000 for the project to replace the Boer War statue in Ward Jackson Park.

The fund currently stands at £17,000 of its £25,000 target.

Stephen has now obtained a fourth original poster and after having it cleaned and framed is opening it up to bids to help the campaign reach its total.

Stephen Close with the fourth Healhful Hartlepool tourism poster that is being sold to raise funds for a new war memorial statue.

He said: “The poster was in a desperate state when I bought it and I spent five days cleaning it.

"Even now it is still stained but after 115 years in circulation what would we expect.”

Each of the previous pieces of memorabilia sold for £800.

Stephen Close at the Boer War memorial in Ward Jackson Park. The drawing on the left has been selected for the design of the new statue. Picture by FRANK REID

They were made during Edwardian times (1901-1910) when the growth of the railway network and better working conditions meant more working class people could enjoy a holiday.

The Healthful Hartlepool poster described Hartlepool as Durham’s Health and Holiday Resort and boasted of “the most bracing sea air in the kingdom”.

Stephen added: "The latest one has a matt black frame and even though the edged of the poster are frayed like the Manga Carta it still looks amazing.”

He is committed to replacing the statue to honour the 23 Hartlepoolmen killed in the Boer War in South Africa between 1899 and 1902.

The original bronze statue of a soldier paid for by the people of the town in 1906 was stolen from the memorial in Ward Jackson Park in 1968.

A new one designed by North-East artist Ray Lonsdale, who created Seaham’s Tommy, is set to replace it on the remaining stone plinth.

Bids for the Healthful Hartlepool poster can be made on the History of Hartlepool in Images Facebook page or by email to [email protected]

Last bids will be taken by 10pm on Saturday, July 24, and the picture can be delivered anywhere in Teesside along with a bottle of prosecco.

Donations can also be made directly to the campaign fundraising site at gofundme.com/the-replacement-boer-war-statue