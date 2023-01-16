News you can trust since 1877
Tea scenes from years gone by. We hope they bring back great memories for you.
Get the kettle on for 9 Hartlepool retro cuppa scenes as we mark Brew Monday

Let’s stir up some tea time memories from Hartlepool and East Durham. After all, it’s a great way to mark Brew Monday.

By Chris Cordner
1 hour ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:08pm

We’ve got nine retro photos with a tea theme from Grayfields Ladies Bowls Club to a cuppa on board Black Diamond.

Every one of them features people as they enjoyed refreshments in Hartlepool or East Durham.

We hope we get memories brewing on Brew Monday. It’s a day when people are encouraged to catch-up with the people they care about.

1. Great times at Grayfields

Anne Longmoor, Florence Cunnah and Rita Lee were pictured making the tea and coffee during the Presidents Day at Grayfields Ladies Bowls Club 8 years ago.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. All for charity in 2006

A Tea At 3 party was held for Alice House Hospice 17 years ago. Remember it?

Photo: DP

3. Time to dine in 2009

Dave Bell and Maureen Hart enjoyed this refreshing brew in style 14 years ago.

Photo: hm

4. Brewing in 2012

Jenny Crabbe was pictured pouring a cup of tea on board Black Diamond in Hartlepool in 2012.

Photo: FRANK REID

