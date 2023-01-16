Get the kettle on for 9 Hartlepool retro cuppa scenes as we mark Brew Monday
Let’s stir up some tea time memories from Hartlepool and East Durham. After all, it’s a great way to mark Brew Monday.
We’ve got nine retro photos with a tea theme from Grayfields Ladies Bowls Club to a cuppa on board Black Diamond.
Every one of them features people as they enjoyed refreshments in Hartlepool or East Durham.
We hope we get memories brewing on Brew Monday. It’s a day when people are encouraged to catch-up with the people they care about.
