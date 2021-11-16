Harry Potter fans invited to Durham Cathedral to mark film anniversary

Tuesday, November, 16 marked 20 years since the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone, was released in cinemas – with the historic building as one of the locations.

To mark the anniversary, the Cathedral is inviting visitors to see some of the famous film locations.As well as visiting the cloisters, which was featured in the first two films, the building is opening up the Chapter House on Saturday, November 20, between 10am and 2pm.

Pam Hill, head of visitor experience said: “It’s not uncommon to see university students with robes and wands, posing in the cloister to get the perfect selfie and we often have families with young children, dressed up as their favourite wizard taking a peek through the keyhole to the Chapter House.”For more information about visiting the cathedral and details of the Chapter House opening, go to www.durhamcathedral.co.uk/whatson

