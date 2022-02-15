Historic Hartlepool boat brought back to life
A piece of Hartlepool’s maritime history has taken another step towards getting back on the ocean wave.
Venus – one of the oldest surviving cobles in existence – was launched in 1900 as a pilot vessel, and worked out of Hartlepool seeking ships to pilot into the Tees.
She is currently being restored by the Bridlington Sailing Coble Preservation Society (BSCPS) after being transferred to the voluntary group by Hartlepool Borough Council last year.
Venus has now come out the society’s workshop and is now ready for final fitting out and rigging for sail.
It is the second time the boat has been rescued from a watery grave.
In the early 1990s she was restored and returned to sail by Hartlepool GP Dr Dave Kipling and ownership was then passed to the council.
Along with the double-ender Viking, she became a floating museum exhibit at the town’s Jackson Dock alongside the paddle steamer Wingfield Castle.
Both were in poor condition, often filling with water and sinking, and it was agreed both craft would be transferred into the ownership of the BSCPS.
A BSCPS spokesman said: “The restoration began in August last year and, when she finally came out the workshop in late January, you would not believe the transformation. Her sleek lines and profile being enhanced by her black hull and cream inboard colour, replicating the colour of those pilot cobles from a bygone era.”
He added: ”If anyone doubts what can be done in saving and restoring neglected cobles, look no further than the workmanship that has been carried out on Venus by the BSCPS team. We hope it gives inspiration to those many traditionalists who delight in seeing our North East coast heritage craft back under
sail.”
Viking is also to be restored.
The annual Bridlington Sailing Coble Festival will take place over the weekend of July 23 and 24 with an unofficial sailing day on Friday July 22.
The organisers would like to hear from anyone with a traditional vessel who would like to be part.
For details, email [email protected] or by letter to BSCPS, Harbour Office, Gummers Wharf, Bridlington, YO15 3AN.