Holy Trinity Church - a hidden gem?
We’re taking a look at some of the easily-overlooked attractions right on our doorstep.
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 11:00 am
This week, Holy Trinity Church is our focus.
The church was opened in 1719 for the newly created Parish of Sunderland, and served the local community until dwindling numbers forced its closure in 1988.
Although the building has been described on the outside as "plain and unprepossessing", inside you’ll find a beautiful space which has been given a full overhaul for its current use a venue.