New Hartlepool exhibition charts 35 years of change

The free exhibition - Macromancy: Britain and the North East of England 1986 to 2022 - is by North-East documentary and editorial photojournalist Mark Pinder and is being staged at Hartlepool Art Gallery until July 19.

Mark’s work documents 35 years of changes to the social, demographic and political landscape in the region.

He said: “I have spent the last 35 years documenting the seismic shifts in the cultural, economic and political fortunes of the North-East and Hartlepool features heavily in that narrative as a place that has often been very important to our understanding of the broader dynamics of where we find ourself as a country.”

A punk with his pet.

Angela Thomas, art gallery curator at Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to work with Mark on Macromancy.

"The exhibition paints such a compelling picture of life in the UK over the last three decades.

“Many of us will remember the events and stories that Mark has captured, but by bringing these images together for the first time we are given the unique opportunity to reflect on them as a whole and consider how they’ve shaped all of our lives.”

The exhibition, which is in collaboration with Northern Gallery for Contemporary Art, has been arranged into four “chapters” spanning 1986 – 2022, with people invited to revisit them and journey through the events that have shaped the last thirty-five years.

An oil rig ready to be dismantled at Seaton Carew.

The art gallery is open from 10am to 5pm Tuesdays to Saturdays.