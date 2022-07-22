Photography student uncovers remains of Hartlepool wartime defences for new book

The 22-year-old made Remnants of War as part of a project with the Northern School of Art.

He took pictures of concrete pill boxes that were manned by soldiers and anti-tank blocks still visible locally.

Joshua launched the book at a World War Two event at the Heugh Battery Museum where he is a regular volunteer on Saturday.

Joshua Gallantree with a copy of Remnants of War.

He said: “After the war a lot of the defences were demolished but a handful remain.”

Joshua performs guided museum tours for visitors and helps with school visits.

The museum published the book which is on sale in its gift shop along with new postcards of the site taken by Joshua.

Joshua signs a copy of his book for a customer at the Heugh Gun Battery's World War Two event last weekend.

Manager Diane Stephens said: “We are very proud of him and the contribution he makes to the museum, along with everyone on the volunteer team.”