Restored Hartlepool outdoors events venue is already in line for award

Elephant Rock has been shortlisted in the small category section of the Institution of Civil Engineers North East awards.

Located on the promenade next to the Heugh Battery Museum, it has been developed by Hartlepool Borough Council.

Council leader and Headland ward councillor, Cllr Shane Moore, said: “Elephant Rock looks great and the shortlisting is well deserved given the quality of the work carried out to revitalise this historic site.

“I would like to congratulate all involved and I hope that their hard work receives the ultimate reward.”

Elephant Rock has been created by restoring a previous site which was built in the late 1800s to provide a place for civic, community and cultural events.