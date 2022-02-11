Restored Hartlepool outdoors events venue is already in line for award
A council project to restore an outdoor events space on Hartlepool’s Headland has been shortlisted for a top award.
Elephant Rock has been shortlisted in the small category section of the Institution of Civil Engineers North East awards.
Located on the promenade next to the Heugh Battery Museum, it has been developed by Hartlepool Borough Council.
Council leader and Headland ward councillor, Cllr Shane Moore, said: “Elephant Rock looks great and the shortlisting is well deserved given the quality of the work carried out to revitalise this historic site.
“I would like to congratulate all involved and I hope that their hard work receives the ultimate reward.”
Elephant Rock has been created by restoring a previous site which was built in the late 1800s to provide a place for civic, community and cultural events.
It incorporated a bandstand and also served as a viewing platform for the historic Elephant Rock, which stood a short distance offshore before collapsing in 1891.