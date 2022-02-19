Ryhope South Beach - a hidden gem?
We’re taking a look at some of the easily-overlooked attractions right on our doorstep.
Saturday, 19th February 2022, 11:00 am
This week, Ryhope South Beach is our focus.
The beach was once a famous location often visited by the Bishops of Durham for bathing, but has long since been forgotten.
After taking a walk through a very misleading tunnel, you come to a winding path which is home to a variety of animals.
Eventually, you are rewarded with a quiet and secluded beach with misty views of jagged cliffs, and picturesque sights.