10 archive photos from their last day at school in Hartlepool and East Durham

Some pupils will be moving up to secondary education. Some were moving to new classrooms as their old school was shutting forever.
And some teachers and fellow staff were bidding a fond farewell upon their retirement.
We have archive photos from Brierton School on its last days in 2009 and the same at Easington Colliery Primary School in 1998.
Perhaps you will recognise some of the pupils pictured on their last day at primary school in Hart or Greatham in 2010 or at St Bega’s in 2007?
We have all this and lots more so take a look and see if you can spot a scene which brings back memories.
