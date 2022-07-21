School days which stay in the memory. See if you can spot someone you know.
10 archive photos from their last day at school in Hartlepool and East Durham

The school Summer holidays are here and for some it means saying goodbye.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 9:53 am

Some pupils will be moving up to secondary education. Some were moving to new classrooms as their old school was shutting forever.

And some teachers and fellow staff were bidding a fond farewell upon their retirement.

We have archive photos from Brierton School on its last days in 2009 and the same at Easington Colliery Primary School in 1998.

Perhaps you will recognise some of the pupils pictured on their last day at primary school in Hart or Greatham in 2010 or at St Bega’s in 2007?

We have all this and lots more so take a look and see if you can spot a scene which brings back memories.

1. Pictured at St Bega's

St Bega's Primary School pupils were pictured on their last day n 2007.

Photo: FLR

2. Goodbyes at Brierton

The final day at Brierton Community School in 2009. Were you there?

Photo: LH

3. A limo on the last day

These pupils were loving their limo journey on the last day at Fens Primary School in 2004. Recognise anyone?

Photo: SH

4. Geoff waves goodbye at St Cuthbert's

Lollipop man Geoff Chandler on his last day before his retirement with St Cuthbert's RC Primary School children in 208.

Photo: Stu Norton

