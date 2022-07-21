10 archive photos from their last day at school in Hartlepool and East Durham

Some pupils will be moving up to secondary education. Some were moving to new classrooms as their old school was shutting forever.

And some teachers and fellow staff were bidding a fond farewell upon their retirement.

We have archive photos from Brierton School on its last days in 2009 and the same at Easington Colliery Primary School in 1998.

Perhaps you will recognise some of the pupils pictured on their last day at primary school in Hart or Greatham in 2010 or at St Bega’s in 2007?

We have all this and lots more so take a look and see if you can spot a scene which brings back memories.

1. Pictured at St Bega's St Bega's Primary School pupils were pictured on their last day n 2007. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. Goodbyes at Brierton The final day at Brierton Community School in 2009. Were you there? Photo: LH Photo Sales

3. A limo on the last day These pupils were loving their limo journey on the last day at Fens Primary School in 2004. Recognise anyone? Photo: SH Photo Sales

4. Geoff waves goodbye at St Cuthbert's Lollipop man Geoff Chandler on his last day before his retirement with St Cuthbert's RC Primary School children in 208. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales