Community centre scenes galore but who do you recognise?

10 archive photos of Hartlepool and East Durham's fantastic community centres - from exercising tots to sequence dancing in West View

They do fantastic work and they are a vital part of our neighbourhoods.

By Chris Cordner
Saturday, 11th December 2021, 3:30 pm

We are talking about the community centres of Hartlepool and East Durham, including Greatham, West View, Manor and Blackhall.

These archive photos show the great work they do, whether it is coffee mornings or fundraising events.

Take a look and see if there is a scene that you remember.

1. Jubilee fun in 2012

Maarko's Circus entertainer Mark Taylor looks on as Emily Wood displays her skills at juggling during a Jubilee Party held in Shotton Community Centre. Remember this?

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Stepping back to 2014

Wynyard Road Community Centre Tuesday Night Dance Club chairman Fred Greaves, with wife Dot, right, and club secretary Hannah Chapman. Does this bring back great memories?

Photo: Tim Richardson

3. Star-studded at West View

What a turnout for the 2005 West View Community Centre Christmas fair. Were you there?

Photo: LH

4. Pamper time in Blackhall

A pamper day at Blackhall Community Centre in 2012. Have you spotted someone you know?

Photo: FRANK REID

