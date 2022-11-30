News you can trust since 1877
That emotional moment when your loved one shines in the Nativity.
10 archive photos of your little angels in the Fens Primary Nativity in Hartlepool

We can just picture the scene at Fens Primary. Proud parents looking on from the audience as these children played a starring role in the Nativity.

By Chris Cordner
4 minutes ago

It’s the time of year when the latest cast of Mary, Joseph, angels, shepherds and wise men will be learning their lines.

But you might remember when all of these children did their best on stage in 2003, 2005, 2006, and 2007.

Re-live the fun your little ones had in 2009, 2013, and 2014 as well.

1. Stylish in 2013

Plenty of stars in the 2013 Nativity which had a modern twist.

2. Bless! It's 2005

Loving the 2005 smiles. Recognise anyone?

3. Plenty of action in 2009

Sailors, sheep and a snowman or three. Now that's a great Nativity in 2009. Remember it?

4. A host of angels

An angelic line-up in the 2009 Nativity. Is there someone you know in the picture?

