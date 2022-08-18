News you can trust since 1877
Take your seat for a cafe memory or two from Hartlepool's past.
10 cafes from Hartlepool's past - let's have a brew at Birks, Mason's and the Granby

Pot of tea anyone? How about a steaming hot cup of coffee? We have plenty of options in this look at Hartlepool cafes from decades ago.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 11:34 am

If you loved the Central Stores Cafe, Mason’s or Cafe Royal, then this is the place to be. We have memories of them all courtesy of the Hartlepool Library Service and Hartlepool Museum Service.

The Waverley, Birk’s and the Kit Kat all get our attention too. So as you sit down to enjoy a cup of something refreshing, why not brew up some memories at the same time.

1. Cafe and bingo at Seaton - a perfect day!

The Front in 1977 and what could be better than a cuppa with bingo thrown in. Who remembers the name of this cafe which was next to what became Seaton News? Photo: Hartlepool Library Services.

2. Memories of Mason's

Stockton Street showing Mason's on the corner of Stockton St and Ward Street. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service.

3. New at the Central Stores

A clip from an advert for the new cafe in the Central Stores. It comes from 1958 when the cafe was opened on the top floor of the stores and customers could buy a 3 course meal including stuffed roast heart.

4. Birks cafe

Here is Birks in a picture taken around 1953, just before the cafe closed. It was close to West Hartlepool railway station but was it a place you loved to visit? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service.

