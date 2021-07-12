10 Hartlepool buildings which were demolished - but should they have been?
Scientists are recommending that demolition of buildings should be avoided – but how many of these structures should still be on the Hartlepool skyline?
New reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling down structures, for reasons including the climate impact.
But we want to know which of these Hartlepool buildings you would still like to see in the town if we could turn back the clock.
Would it be the Seaton baths, Jackson’s Landing, Tunstall Court or the old bus station? All these are included in our demolition round-up.
