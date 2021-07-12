How many of these Hartlepool buildings should still be in the town?

10 Hartlepool buildings which were demolished - but should they have been?

Scientists are recommending that demolition of buildings should be avoided – but how many of these structures should still be on the Hartlepool skyline?

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 12th July 2021, 2:31 pm

New reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling down structures, for reasons including the climate impact.

But we want to know which of these Hartlepool buildings you would still like to see in the town if we could turn back the clock.

Would it be the Seaton baths, Jackson’s Landing, Tunstall Court or the old bus station? All these are included in our demolition round-up.

1. Demolition work on Hartlepool College of Further Education

Demolition work nearing completion on the former Hartlepool College of Further Education site. But is this a building you would have loved to remain in Hartlepool?

2. Saying goodbye to Tunstall Court

Demolition underway at Tunstall Court 7 years ago. Remember this?

3. Jacksons Landing

Demolition underway at Jacksons Landing in 2016. Did you love to pay the designer stores inside a visit?

4. Goodbye to the Brus Arms

Demolition work starts on the Brus Arms in 2007. Did you love the pub?

