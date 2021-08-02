10 Hartlepool lollipop ladies - and men - who were top of the pops in these retro photos

We are putting the spotlight on the lollipop men and women of Hartlepool and East Durham.

And we are doing it after the news that Britain’s longest serving lollipop lady was finally hanging up her sign after 52 years of service.

She has been patrolling the same stretch of road in Tamworth since 1969 and we think it is time to pay tribute to the school crossing patrol workers closer to home.

Here is just a small retro sample of people who have made the news over the years, including when the Mail launched its Stop for the Pop safety campaign. See if you can spot someone you know.

1. Ian the singing lollipop man Singing Hartlepool lollipop man Ian De'Ath recorded his own CD in 2009 to promote road safety. Remember this?

2. Helping Don on an important cause A 2009 reminder of lollipop man Don Gooding with pupils from Clavering Primary School. Who remembers this?

3. Kate Jones at Brougham Primary A trip back to 2009 and lollipop lady Kate Jones was in the picture with Hartlepool United footballer Ben Clark, H'Angus and children from Brougham Primary School. Who can tell us more?

4. Tracy Abbey at Rossmere Primary School Another great reminder from 12 years ago and it shows lollipop lady Tracy Abbey with firefighters Ken Hedley, Dave Bell and Steve Kitching as well as pupils from Rossmere Primary School. Are you in the picture?