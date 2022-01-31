Storms through the years. Do these photos bring back memories?
Storms through the years. Do these photos bring back memories?

10 Hartlepool storm scenes from the past as we take a battering by the elements

Storms Malik and Corrie have battered the North East and high winds will remain with us all week.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 31st January 2022, 12:29 pm

But which of these storms from the past do you remember? We have reminders of floods in Victoria Road in 2009, flash floods in 2003 and Storm Ali causing chaos in 2018.

Floods in Dalton Village in 2012 and the year a ship ran aground in 1985 are also included in our feature. Take a look and see how many scenes you remember.

1. Back to 2003

These residents were facing up to flash floods in Hartlepool in 2003. Do you remember this?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

2. nphm-31-01-22-retrostorm-NEPupload

Huge flash floods brought problems for traffic and pedestrians alike in 2009. Here is the scene at the junction of Victoria Road and Stockton Street.

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

3. Floods which closed Station Lane

Station Lane was closed underneath the railway station bridge after floods in 2004. Remember this?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

4. Helping the residents in Arkley Crescent

Workmen had to provide residents in Arkley Crescent with sandbags after flash floods hit the area in 2013

Photo: hm

Photo Sales
HartlepoolNorth East
Next Page
Page 1 of 3