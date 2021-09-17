Sailing into the archives for a look at these pirate scenes. How many faces do you recognise?
Sailing into the archives for a look at these pirate scenes. How many faces do you recognise?

10 hearty retro scenes which show Hartlepool and East Durham people in touch with their pirate side!

We are flagging up these archive pirate scenes in the hope they bring back great memories.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 17th September 2021, 4:50 pm

Arrgh you pictured in these photos which all have a Hartlepool and East Durham link?

It’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day on Sunday so we dipped into the treasures of the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these retro pictures. They all show people dressed like pirates but can you spot anyone you know?

From Lynnfield Primary’s performance of Peter Pan to pirate day at the Historic Quay, we have photos galore for you to enjoy.

So let’s sail through this archive collection and savour some scenes from times gone by.

1. Treasured memories from Victoria Pharmacy

Staff from Victoria Pharmacy dressed up as pirates for Children In Need in 2007. Are you in the picture?

Photo: GW

Photo Sales

2. D5104 PIRATES AT HARTLEPOOL HISTORIC QUAY

D5104 PIRATES AT HARTLEPOOL HISTORIC QUAY

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

3. It's the Historic Quay ahoy!

We're reliving a sword fight which was part of the pirate action at the Historic Quay in 2007.

Photo: LH

Photo Sales

4. Landing at Lynnfield Primary

These pirates were pictured in the Lynnfield Primary school production of Peter Pan in 2016. Who do you recognise in this line-up?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3