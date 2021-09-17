10 hearty retro scenes which show Hartlepool and East Durham people in touch with their pirate side!

Arrgh you pictured in these photos which all have a Hartlepool and East Durham link?

It’s International Talk Like A Pirate Day on Sunday so we dipped into the treasures of the Hartlepool Mail archives to find these retro pictures. They all show people dressed like pirates but can you spot anyone you know?

From Lynnfield Primary’s performance of Peter Pan to pirate day at the Historic Quay, we have photos galore for you to enjoy.

So let’s sail through this archive collection and savour some scenes from times gone by.

1. Treasured memories from Victoria Pharmacy Staff from Victoria Pharmacy dressed up as pirates for Children In Need in 2007. Are you in the picture? Photo: GW Photo Sales

2. D5104 PIRATES AT HARTLEPOOL HISTORIC QUAY D5104 PIRATES AT HARTLEPOOL HISTORIC QUAY Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. It's the Historic Quay ahoy! We're reliving a sword fight which was part of the pirate action at the Historic Quay in 2007. Photo: LH Photo Sales

4. Landing at Lynnfield Primary These pirates were pictured in the Lynnfield Primary school production of Peter Pan in 2016. Who do you recognise in this line-up? Photo: hm Photo Sales