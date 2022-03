Who knew? Sunday, April 3 is World Party Day and we decided to join in with a look back on some of the wonderful parties you have had over the years.

There have been Christmas parties, strawberry tea parties, World Cup parties, and even a scarecrow party.

You have celebrated Princes and Princesses and Halloween and more importantly, we have the photos to remind you of it all.

Take a look and re-live some wonderfully upbeat party scenes from the past.

1. Anyone for tea in Owton Manor? Owton Manor Primary School put on a strawberry tea in 2006. Were you there?

2. Eng-er-land! A World Cup street party in Dunbar Road in 2006. Recognise anyone?

3. Bless! It's Blackhall in 2009 Aww! A Disney prince and princess party was held by Blackhall Sure Start Childrens Centre 13 years ago.

4. Celebrating St George Springwell Flats marked St George's Day with a party in 2004. Recognise anyone?