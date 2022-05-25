So many memories but can you spot someone you know?
10 more lovely reminders of your loved ones leaving 'little' school in 2007

We are back with some more of those precious moments of your loved ones on their last day at little school.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 9:07 am

Every one of these photos show pupils spending their final days in class before their move to ‘big school’ in 2007.

From West View to Eldon Grove and St Cuthberts to St Bega’s, there are plenty of memories to enjoy from 15 years ago.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Golden Flatts Primary

A colourful scene at Golden Flatts Primary but does it bring back memories for you?

Photo: FLR

2. St Cuthbert's Primary

A super reminder from St Cuthbert's.

Photo: TC

3. Clavering Primary

A final photocall for these pupils at Clavering Primary in 2007.

Photo: FLR

4. Fens Primary School

A line-up of leavers at Fens Primary 15 year ago.

Photo: FLR

