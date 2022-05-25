10 more lovely reminders of your loved ones leaving 'little' school in 2007

Every one of these photos show pupils spending their final days in class before their move to ‘big school’ in 2007.

From West View to Eldon Grove and St Cuthberts to St Bega’s, there are plenty of memories to enjoy from 15 years ago.

Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Golden Flatts Primary A colourful scene at Golden Flatts Primary but does it bring back memories for you? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. St Cuthbert's Primary A super reminder from St Cuthbert's. Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. Clavering Primary A final photocall for these pupils at Clavering Primary in 2007. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

4. Fens Primary School A line-up of leavers at Fens Primary 15 year ago. Photo: FLR Photo Sales