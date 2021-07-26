10 more photos of Hartlepool children leaving primary school - but this time it's 2008
What a day of mixed emotions that must have been.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:09 pm
All of these Hartlepool Mail archive photos come from 13 years ago and show children who were about to leave primary education for the step up to “Big School”.
From St Teresa’s to St Joseph’s and Eldon Grove to Golden Flatts, we have reminders galore of a special but also sad day for these pupils.
They were saying goodbye to a school many of them will have loved but exciting times lay ahead as well.
Take a look and see if you can spot someone you know in our primary school leavers selection.
