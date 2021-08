With their new uniforms on and new friends to meet, it would have been a momentous day.

So why not re-live it with these photos? We have scenes from primary schools across town including Barnard Grove, St Helen’s, St Bega’s and Jesmond Road.

Look out for reminders from Fens, Kingsley and Grange primaries too.

We have “new starter” photos from other schools too and all these pictures were taken in 2006.

So take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1. Barnard Grove Primary Lots of new faces at Barnard Grove Primary School in September 2006 but do you recognise any of them? Photo: DP Photo Sales

2. St Helen's Primary Getting to know their new friends. That's this group of new starters at St Helen's Primary School. Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. St Bega's RC Primary Looking super smart in their new uniforms at St Bega's RC Primary. Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. Jesmond Road Primary Ready to learn at Jesmond Road Primary School but is there someone you know in this photo? Photo: FLR Photo Sales