The last days for these teachers. Is there someone you know in one of these photos?
The last days for these teachers. Is there someone you know in one of these photos?

10 photos of the Hartlepool and East Durham teachers - and dinner staff - you loved on their last day at school

They are the teachers you loved – pictured as they said a fond farewell on their last day at school.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 2:49 pm

Who was your favourite teacher at school or nursery and are they pictured in one of these photos?

We have 10 reminders of school staff on their last day before leaving.

So whether you went to Jesmond Road, Throston, Stranton or St Joseph’s, we have scenes from them all.

1. Andy Brown

Andy Brown, headteacher of West View Primary School, is presented with a card on his retirement by pupils from all year groups as family members (rear left to right) Charlotte Stephenson (daughter), Roy Brown (dad), Trena Brown (step mum) and Trish Brown (wife) look on in 2016.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

2. Jan Brough

Jan Brough with pupils as she retires as headteacher at Ward Jackson Primary School in 2017.

Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales

3. Christine Brown

Christine Brown on her last day at Grange Primary School in 2007.

Photo: FLR

Photo Sales

4. Margaret Conroy

Margaret Conroy on her last day at Stranton Primary in 2004.

Photo: LH

Photo Sales
HartlepoolEast Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3