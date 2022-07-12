10 photos of the Hartlepool and East Durham teachers - and dinner staff - you loved on their last day at school

Who was your favourite teacher at school or nursery and are they pictured in one of these photos?

We have 10 reminders of school staff on their last day before leaving.

So whether you went to Jesmond Road, Throston, Stranton or St Joseph’s, we have scenes from them all.

1. Andy Brown Andy Brown, headteacher of West View Primary School, is presented with a card on his retirement by pupils from all year groups as family members (rear left to right) Charlotte Stephenson (daughter), Roy Brown (dad), Trena Brown (step mum) and Trish Brown (wife) look on in 2016.

2. Jan Brough Jan Brough with pupils as she retires as headteacher at Ward Jackson Primary School in 2017.

3. Christine Brown Christine Brown on her last day at Grange Primary School in 2007.

4. Margaret Conroy Margaret Conroy on her last day at Stranton Primary in 2004.