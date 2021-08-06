10 pictures looking back to Hartlepool's love of skateboarding as the sport's Olympic popularity Sky rockets

Interest in the sport is said to be growing and there’s already a passion for the sport in Hartlepool and East Durham’s past.
Here’s the proof with archive photos from Rossmere to Horden.
Let’s skate back through the years for a look at these retro scenes.
1. A flashback to 2003
Skateboarders Emma Griffiths and Sam Elvidge pictured 18 years ago. Remember this?
Photo: WOOD
2. Rollin' at Rozzy
A scene from the Rollin' at Rozzy skateboard/BMX event at Rossmere Skate Park in 2018. Were you there?
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Mill House memories
A skateboarding event at Mill House Leisure Centre in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories?
Photo: FLR
4. Wonderful at West View Primary
Skateboarding and street dancing was the lesson with a difference being held at West View Primary School in 2004. Who do you recognise in this photo?
Photo: LH