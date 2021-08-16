10 pictures of new starters at Hartlepool schools in 2007 - spot anyone you know?

These pupils probably do and we have photo memories of the time they stepped into the classroom to begin primary education in Hartlepool 14 years ago.

From Brougham to St Helen’s and Elwick to Eldon Grove, we have lots of scenes of excited youngsters as they started at school.

Is your loved one among them? Find out by joining us for a journey back to the classroom.

1. Brilliant times at Brougham Primary Their first day. Have you spotted someone you know at Brougham Primary School? Photo: LH Buy photo

2. Lovely smiles in Elwick Bless! Don't these Elwick Village Primary School pupils look smart in their uniforms for the start of school in 2007. Photo: LH Buy photo

3. Saying hello at St Helen's New starters at St Helens Primary School in 2007. How many faces do you recognise? Photo: FLR Buy photo

4. Over at Owton Manor New starters at Owton Manor Primary School. Is your loved one in the picture? Photo: FLR Buy photo