Did you do the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014?

10 reminders of Hartlepool folk doing the Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014

By Mark Payne
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:18 BST
It was a social media craze that gave people chills – the Ice Bucket Challenge.

Can you believe it was 11 years ago that people got swept up in the fun fad to have a bucket of freezing cold water poured over you then nominate a friend to do the same?

Here are 10 pictures of folk in Hartlepool doing it for a good cause. See if you recognise anyone.

Workers from Field View care home in Blackhall taking part in their Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014.

1. Staff get a soaking

Workers from Field View care home in Blackhall taking part in their Ice Bucket Challenge in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Christopher Wood (left) and Christopher Armstrong from Hartlepool took on the challenge.

2. Mutual support

Christopher Wood (left) and Christopher Armstrong from Hartlepool took on the challenge. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Regulars at the Harbour of Refuge pub on the Headland getting ready for their ice bucket challenge. Volunteer James Wood was just about to get a soaking from Joel Marshall (left) and Kyle Pinchen, while Pot House boss Elaine Gooding looked on.

3. Water, water everywhere

Regulars at the Harbour of Refuge pub on the Headland getting ready for their ice bucket challenge. Volunteer James Wood was just about to get a soaking from Joel Marshall (left) and Kyle Pinchen, while Pot House boss Elaine Gooding looked on. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Middleton Grange shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft after doing his Ice Bucket Challenge for charity in 2014.

4. A soggy end

Middleton Grange shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft after doing his Ice Bucket Challenge for charity in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

