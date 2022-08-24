10 retro Hartlepool Raft Race photos as we get ready for this year's big event
It’s a splash! And it’s back this weekend to provide some wonderful watery fun in Hartlepool.
The Headland Raft Race returns on Saturday, August 27, as part of the Headland Carnival.
The event is being in conjunction with the Pot House, and features fun on the sea, plus live music, food and children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon.
And if these Hartlepool Mail archive photos are anything to go by, it promises to be a brilliant day.
Enjoy these reminders of the race in 2004, 2006 and 2016.
