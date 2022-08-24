10 retro Hartlepool Raft Race photos as we get ready for this year's big event

News you can trust since 1877
A raft of Headland memories for you to enjoy.
A raft of Headland memories for you to enjoy.

It’s a splash! And it’s back this weekend to provide some wonderful watery fun in Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 24th August 2022, 12:33 pm

The Headland Raft Race returns on Saturday, August 27, as part of the Headland Carnival.

The event is being in conjunction with the Pot House, and features fun on the sea, plus live music, food and children’s entertainment throughout the afternoon.

And if these Hartlepool Mail archive photos are anything to go by, it promises to be a brilliant day.

Enjoy these reminders of the race in 2004, 2006 and 2016.

1. Great fun in 2004

Teamwork in the raft race 18 years ago.

2. Adventures on the water

Racing back to 2006. Remember this?

3. Retro and Roman

A great effort in 2004. Recognise anyone?

4. Dressed for the occasion

Who recognises this duo from the 2004 race?

