How many of these retro photos can you recall? Join us on a journey into the past.

10 retro photos from St Aidan's CE Primary School - from World Cup fever to a new suit for the head teacher!

What could be better than a trip back to the classroom – and that’s exactly what we are doing with a flashback to these scenes from St Aidan’s CE Primary School.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 3rd May 2021, 7:00 am

We’ve got 10 photos for you to reminisce on including a World Cup scene and the day pupils designed a new suit for the head teacher.

We’ve got garden enthusiasts, an IT reminder and a retro scene from when pupils met a lifeboat crew.

So why not take a look and re-live the memories.

1. Top designs in 2005

Who remembers when the pupils designed a new suit for the head teacher Ian Railton in 2005?

Photo: LH

2. Food for thought

Pictured with new dinner trays. Remember this from 2006?

Photo: FLR

3. Back to 2006

These pupils were busy planting trees at Stranton Cemetery in 2006.

Photo: DP

4. Meeting the crew in 2008

A scene from 13 years ago as an RNLI crew got to meet the pupils including David Asprey, Ellie McAllister, Lauren Leighton, Reece Wild, Jamie Brown and Yazmin Wright.

Photo: TC

