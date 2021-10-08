10 retro views of Hartlepool from the air - see if you can recognise these parts of town from the sky

Our photographer took to the skies in 2008 to capture a great selection of photos of the town as it looked 13 years ago.

But which parts did he cover and has it changed much? Can you recognise an area of Hartlepool that is familiar to you.

Have a browse through our selection as we journey back to 2008.

1. By the waterside Let's start on the coast. Has this changed much? Photo: TC Photo Sales

2. A scene from the air Can anyone recognise this area pictured 13 years ago? Photo: TC Photo Sales

3. A bustling community Shops, a school and houses galore but which part of town is this? Photo: TC Photo Sales

4. In the town centre Christ Church and Church Street are clearly seen in this 2008 view. Photo: TC Photo Sales