Retro scenes showing Hartlepool in 2008. Join us on a journey back in time.

10 retro views of Hartlepool from the air - see if you can recognise these parts of town from the sky

Here’s a just-for-fun challenge for you. How many of these retro aerial views of Hartlepool can you recognise?

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 8th October 2021, 3:05 pm

Our photographer took to the skies in 2008 to capture a great selection of photos of the town as it looked 13 years ago.

But which parts did he cover and has it changed much? Can you recognise an area of Hartlepool that is familiar to you.

Have a browse through our selection as we journey back to 2008.

1. By the waterside

Let's start on the coast. Has this changed much?

2. A scene from the air

Can anyone recognise this area pictured 13 years ago?

3. A bustling community

Shops, a school and houses galore but which part of town is this?

4. In the town centre

Christ Church and Church Street are clearly seen in this 2008 view.

