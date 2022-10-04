10 teachers pictured in the Hartlepool Mail archives as we get ready for World Teachers Day

It is World Teachers Day on October 5 and the special day has been celebrated since 1994.
We want to pay tribute to the school staff who have done Hartlepool and East Durham proud over the years.
We have archive photos from schools include St Helen’s, Dyke House, English Martyrs, Sacred Heart and Shotton Hall.
1. Barrie Porter at Dyke House Sports and Technology College
Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupil Lauren Allison and teacher Barrie Porter were pictured after their charity hair cut 9 years ago. Remember this?
Photo: hm
2. Tom Adams at Sacred Heart Primary
Sacred Heart Primary School celebrated after coming top in Hartlepool for its Key Stage 2 exam results in 2012.. Pictured celebrating with teacher Tom Adams were, rear, from left, Josh Murray, Matthew Brown, Jacob Crannage and Adam Linsel. Front, from left, Kristen Neal, Chloe Wade, Mia Mottram and Franceca Snowdon.
Photo: TY
3. Jess Hemstead at Owton Manor Primary
Singing teacher Jess Hemstead helped pupils go through a warm-up routine for a performing arts day in 2012. Here she is with Tyler Rookes (rear) and (front left to right) Code Bates, Georgia Robson and Arabella Banks at Owton Manor Primary School.
Photo: FRANK REID
4. Debbie Moller and Karen Bainton at English Martyrs
Pupils Kieran Donley, Jayde Jarvis, Rosa Gonzalez and Declan Murphy were ready to serve up lunch with teachers Debbie Moller (centre left) and Karen Bainton at the St Cuthbert's Day Centre in 2012.
Photo: FRANK REID