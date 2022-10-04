News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Join us in a classroom tribute.
Join us in a classroom tribute.

10 teachers pictured in the Hartlepool Mail archives as we get ready for World Teachers Day

We think the world of them and now comes your chance to show your appreciation of teachers.

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 10:24 am

It is World Teachers Day on October 5 and the special day has been celebrated since 1994.

We want to pay tribute to the school staff who have done Hartlepool and East Durham proud over the years.

We have archive photos from schools include St Helen’s, Dyke House, English Martyrs, Sacred Heart and Shotton Hall.

Take a look.

1. Barrie Porter at Dyke House Sports and Technology College

Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupil Lauren Allison and teacher Barrie Porter were pictured after their charity hair cut 9 years ago. Remember this?

Photo: hm

Photo Sales

2. Tom Adams at Sacred Heart Primary

Sacred Heart Primary School celebrated after coming top in Hartlepool for its Key Stage 2 exam results in 2012.. Pictured celebrating with teacher Tom Adams were, rear, from left, Josh Murray, Matthew Brown, Jacob Crannage and Adam Linsel. Front, from left, Kristen Neal, Chloe Wade, Mia Mottram and Franceca Snowdon.

Photo: TY

Photo Sales

3. Jess Hemstead at Owton Manor Primary

Singing teacher Jess Hemstead helped pupils go through a warm-up routine for a performing arts day in 2012. Here she is with Tyler Rookes (rear) and (front left to right) Code Bates, Georgia Robson and Arabella Banks at Owton Manor Primary School.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales

4. Debbie Moller and Karen Bainton at English Martyrs

Pupils Kieran Donley, Jayde Jarvis, Rosa Gonzalez and Declan Murphy were ready to serve up lunch with teachers Debbie Moller (centre left) and Karen Bainton at the St Cuthbert's Day Centre in 2012.

Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Hartlepool MailHartlepoolEast Durham
Next Page
Page 1 of 3