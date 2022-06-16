10 years ago! 9 photos of when the Olympic torch came to Hartlepool and East Durham

Tens of thousands of you turned out to get a glimpse of the relay which took the torch on its slow journey to London for the 2012 games.

The crowds were everywhere for the historic summer parade.

Did we get you on camera either at the roadside or as you made the headlines for your big moment as a torch bearer? Take a look at these memorable photos.

1. Brian's big moment St Bega's Primary school pupil Ellie Jeffries with the Olympic Torch which was carried by Brian Baines in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID

2. High fives It's high fives from the police bike outriders as the Olympic torch relay arrives in Peterlee. Photo: FRANK REID

3. Watching the procession Waiting for the Olympic torch relay to arrive 10 years ago. Photo: FRANK REID

4. Bill was a torch bearer Dyke House School held an Olympic themed sports day. Former head teacher Bill Jordan, who was a Torch Bearer when the relay passed through Hartlepool, was pictured with some of the youngsters taking part in the event. Photo: TY