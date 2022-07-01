So many faces to recognise. We hope these photos bring back happy memories.
11 photos from the Dyke House prom - was it really 10 years ago?

Can you believe that 10 years have passed since these prom pictures were taken.

By Chris Cordner
Friday, 1st July 2022, 4:55 pm

It’s the Dyke House Sports and Technology College prom which was held at Hardwick Hall.

There are lots of faces to recognise in these 2012 scenes. Who remembers their night of sparkling gowns, smart suits and immaculate hairstyles.

Here is a reminder of a great night.

1. Fab fashion

A day to remember for these Dyke House students.

Photo: FRANK REID

2. Looking good boys

Friends together in 2012. Recognise anyone?

Photo: FRANK REID

3. Ready for a great night

Arriving in style for their prom.

Photo: FRANK REID

4. A glittering occasion

Who do you recognise in this photo?

Photo: FRANK REID

Hardwick Hall
