It’s the Dyke House Sports and Technology College prom which was held at Hardwick Hall.
There are lots of faces to recognise in these 2012 scenes. Who remembers their night of sparkling gowns, smart suits and immaculate hairstyles.
Here is a reminder of a great night.
1. Fab fashion
A day to remember for these Dyke House students.
Photo: FRANK REID
2. Looking good boys
Friends together in 2012. Recognise anyone?
Photo: FRANK REID
3. Ready for a great night
Arriving in style for their prom.
Photo: FRANK REID
4. A glittering occasion
Who do you recognise in this photo?
Photo: FRANK REID