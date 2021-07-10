11 reminders of the Big Meeting as we say happy 150th birthday to the Miners Gala

Millions of miners, families and supporters have walked through the streets of the city on Big Meeting day ever since 1871.

And although the 2021 event will be entirely be held in the former pit communities rather than Durham itself on Saturday, we can still reflect on wonderful Galas of the past.

So many of our colliery lodges have been represented. Bands from the area and villagers by the thousands have converged on Durham.

See if you can spot a familiar face from years gone by.

1. Upholding tradition in Horden The Horden Lodge parades through the village in 2008 before setting off to Durham for Big Meeting day. Does this bring back great memories? Photo: hm Buy photo

2. Blackhall comes to Durham Blackhall Lodge and Banner heads towards the County Hotel on Gala day in 1976. Can you recognise anyone in this photo? Photo: hm Buy photo

3. Ready to march in 2009 The GT Group band and Wheatley Hill Lodge wait for their turn to march in Durham. Were you there in 2009? Photo: TY Buy photo

4. A memorable year in 1964 The crowds in 1964 make their way through the city towards the Racecourse for the Miners' Gala celebrations which were eventually abandoned because of a thunderstorm. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Buy photo