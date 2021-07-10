11 reminders of the Big Meeting as we say happy 150th birthday to the Miners Gala
The Durham Miners Gala reaches its 150th anniversary this weekend and it has meant so much to the people and pit villages of East Durham over the years.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:55 am
Millions of miners, families and supporters have walked through the streets of the city on Big Meeting day ever since 1871.
And although the 2021 event will be entirely be held in the former pit communities rather than Durham itself on Saturday, we can still reflect on wonderful Galas of the past.
So many of our colliery lodges have been represented. Bands from the area and villagers by the thousands have converged on Durham.
See if you can spot a familiar face from years gone by.
Page 1 of 3