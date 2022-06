These happy young adults headed to Hardwick Hall in Sedgefield for an evening of memories with friends.

The sun shone on a day to remember and we are hoping you can spot someone you know in our archive collection of photos.

It’s time to head into the past to see if you recognise a familiar face.

1. Pals at the prom Students enjoying a summer night. Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. Boys having fun Smartly dressed students ready for their prom. Recognise anyone? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

3. Party time for these students So stylish but were you pictured? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

4. Happy times Taking time for a photo. Photo: hm Photo Sales