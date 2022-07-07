Question time - how many of these scenes do you remember?
Question time - how many of these scenes do you remember?

12 photos of Boris Johnson in Hartlepool as he announces plans to step down as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson showed off his football skills, met the locals and visited an award-winning business – all while he was in Hartlepool.

By Chris Cordner
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 4:23 pm

And as he steps down as Prime Minister, it’s time to look back on his high-profile visits to our part of the world.

It was last year when the PM was at Pools and had a few shots as well as a bout of ball juggling.

That was in April 2021 and he combined it with a visit to the award-winning Hart Biologicals, which has previously been chosen as the Business of the Year at the Hartlepool Business of the Year.

He also visited Hartlepool in May last year to celebrate a Tory by-election victory.

He has met locals too but were you among them? Join us as we look at Boris’s visits to Hartlepool.

1. Flying high

Boris Johnson visits Jackson's Wharf after the Conservative by-election victory to congratulate Jill Mortimer the newly elected Hartlepool Conservative MP in 2021.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

2. By the waterside

Meeting the media near the Wingfield Castle and HMS Trincomalee in 2021.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

3. Congratulations from the PM

Boris Johnson visited Hartlepool last year to congratulate Jill Mortimer the newly elected Hartlepool Conservative MP.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales

4. Flashback to 2021

Boris Johnson's visit to Jackson's Wharf following the Conservative by-election victory as the inflatable loses air.

Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Boris JohnsonHartlepoolPrime Minister
Next Page
Page 1 of 4