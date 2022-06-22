What a big day in their lives. Is there someone you know in these photos?
12 photos of Hartlepool children on their first day of school in 2004

Tears, pride, delight and a tinge of sadness. It’s all there when your loved one starts their first day at school.

By Chris Cordner
Wednesday, 22nd June 2022, 11:17 am

Here are 12 photos of children starting out on their education journey in Hartlepool in 2004.

From Rift House to Rossmere and Holy Trinity to Hart Village, we have them all in these lovely line-ups from 18 years ago.

See if you can spot someone you know on their first days in the classroom.

1. Lynnfield Primary

Can you believe it was 18 years ago that these children started school at Lynnfield Primary.

2. Throston Primary

Ready to enjoy their first day at Throston Primary in 2004.

3. Ward Jackson Primary

Is there someone you know in this photo from Ward Jackson Primary School?

4. St John Vianney

Plenty of faces to recognise in this line-up of new starters.

