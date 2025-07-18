Pictures from our archives of Hartlepool school staff retiring over the years.placeholder image
13 classic photos of Hartlepool school staff retiring over the years

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 18th Jul 2025, 08:27 BST
Thousands of you enjoyed our photo flashback of school staff retiring from Hartlepool schools, colleges and nurseries over the years.

So we have raided our archives once more to unearth even more farewell pictures for you.

Margaret Conroy retires from Stranton Primary School in 2004.

1. Stranton Primary School

Margaret Conroy retires from Stranton Primary School in 2004. Photo: LH

Andy Brown with West View Primary School pupils shortly before his retirement as head in 2016.

2. West View Primary School

Andy Brown with West View Primary School pupils shortly before his retirement as head in 2016. Photo: Hartlepool council

Ian Mason retires as deputy head teacher at St Josephs Primary School in 2017.

3. St Joseph's Primary School

Ian Mason retires as deputy head teacher at St Josephs Primary School in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid

Clavering Primary School reception teacher Kay Keating retires in 2009.

4. Clavering Primary School

Clavering Primary School reception teacher Kay Keating retires in 2009. Photo: LH

