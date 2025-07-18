So we have raided our archives once more to unearth even more farewell pictures for you.
Why not click here if you missed our first gallery of photos?
1. Stranton Primary School
Margaret Conroy retires from Stranton Primary School in 2004. Photo: LH
2. West View Primary School
Andy Brown with West View Primary School pupils shortly before his retirement as head in 2016. Photo: Hartlepool council
3. St Joseph's Primary School
Ian Mason retires as deputy head teacher at St Josephs Primary School in 2017. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Clavering Primary School
Clavering Primary School reception teacher Kay Keating retires in 2009. Photo: LH
